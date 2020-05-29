Many Americans believe that the COVID-19 virus pandemic has been allowed by the Lord God Almighty to wake up this country.
When we look at the many acts by the citizens of this country that are contrary to God’s Word, and the sins committed against the Lord God Almighty, we can then see that the Lord God Almighty did not cause this pandemic; however, the Lord has allowed this to happen to the world to wake us up to the fact that our lives and what we do and think are not in line with the Word of God.
The laws that are made by our legislatures is a far cry from the laws made by our Founding Fathers. Our Founding Fathers followed the Word of God.
We have seen a decline in our country’s morals and statutes over the years. We must realize that the Lord God Almighty will have the last word. He will be the judge of all the people and all the nations.
What will the Lord God Almighty say to and about the United States of America? Are we following God’s word?
When the Lord God Almighty commissioned the prophet Jonah to go to the city of Nineveh, he ran away the first time. But after his encounter with the great fish swallowing him and spending three days and three nights in the great fish’s belly, Jonah was ready to do the will of the Lord. He went to the city of Nineveh, proclaimed that judgment would come if the whole city did not repent of their sins. They repented and were saved. Will America do the same thing as the city of Nineveh?
Let us consider the free killing of babies, our attempt to destroy the family and marriage, and the rampant crime that so engulfs our country, we better think about what the city of Nineveh did and if we should do the same.
Sharon Benzel
Walla Walla