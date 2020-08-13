Conservative Americans stress that loyalty is the ideal of American freedom.
For 200 years, that belief was especially dominant in the South. Southerners also believe power flows from the top down. Citizens must remain completely loyal to those in elected office until election time.
This belief is a legacy from a plantation society where only a very few people were well educated. No public educational system was even allowed in the South until after the Civil War.
In the 1980s, Southerners began moving out of the Democratic Party. Within 10 years, they became the dominate force within the Republican Party. They brought with them the Southern concept of loyalty.
Since loyalty to their leaders is now all-important, the Republican Party is solidly behind Donald Trump and everything he stands for.
The Republican base has no loyalty to our constitutional laws and guidelines if they are opposed by Trump.
These Republicans seem to want “We the People” to be replaced as the Preamble to the Constitution. Do they want to use the phrase “all power flows from the top” which they believe is needed to form a more perfect union?
“We the People” is too liberal for today’s Republicans to stomach. Some even think “We the People” is anti-American.
Thankfully, most Northerners still believe American power flows upward from the people.
Meanwhile, protesters rallied in Walla Walla against police with a Nazi-style tattoo. They were opposed by a large number of anti-protesters. These anti-protesters were asked if they would accept police with a hammer and sickle tattoo.
“Absolutely not!” they responded. “The hammer and sickle is a Communist symbol of those that hate America.”
The anti-protesters refused to accept that both tattoo symbols represent people who hate America and its constitutional freedoms.
One more example of how divided we have become as a people.
L. Robert Evans
College Place