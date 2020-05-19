Gov. Jay Inslee’s oath of office included upholding the Constitution. In the First Amendment, “the right of the people to peaceably assemble,” is cited. The Fourth Amendment guarantees, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, and shall not be violated…”.
The right to peaceably assemble can only be violated temporarily, for good cause, and religious or other groups cannot be singled out and treated differently.
Inslee’s attempt to ban religious group meetings while allowing people in big box stores violates the Constitution.
The unreasonable seizure occurs when Inslee bans private construction, but allows union supporters to continue. Also, when he closes small business, but allows marijuana shops to operate. Or, when he limits “elective” surgeries, but allows abortion clinics to continue.
Small business owners, especially those in construction, should begin a class action suit in federal court and should seek personal damages.
Inslee’s action has stolen the livelihood of those in private construction and many small businesses. Because he was operating in a non-uniform way, the action is arbitrary and capricious and that places one’s actions outside the protections of office.
Ted Richerzhagen
College Place