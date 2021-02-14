Hundreds of letters to the editor have addressed the issue of wearing a mask.
Since I don’t have any professional knowledge on the subject I decided it was better to be safe than sorry so I have never left home without wearing one.
It seems those who think wearing a mask is essential, don’t care about the quality of the mask? It’s like toilet paper, does the quality really matter, just about any toilet paper gets the job done.
People including children wear Copper Fit masks, masks with embroidering, masks made out of cotton and numerous other fabrics and materials.
Is it safe to assume the quality of the mask doesn’t matter?
If it does matter, why am I having a difficult time finding out what is a CDC approved mask? Moreover, where I should buy it?
And please don’t tell me any major retailer. A few years ago I bought what I thought were approved glasses for viewing the eclipse, and after I had already used them the retailer refunded my cost. The retailer didn’t know if the glasses it sold me were really legally approved or just something fake from China.
Of course our so-called consumer protection agencies could care less. The retailer still sells knockoffs.
I can’t help, but think that all the editorials in the U-B about wearing a mask have more to do with fueling our current liberal vs.conservative Civil War II than it has with protecting human life.
Is there any chance the U-B could research this question and then publish their findings? You don’t have to wait until the New York Times publishes one.
The U-B article could be short and sweet, there’s no standards for masks. Or the article could be more in depth stating that it does matter, and here are the ones that have been approved by the CDC. The U-B should give the specific names and where you can buy them locally or online.
If the U-B has already addressed my question could you give me the date of the article?
Why am I asking now and not earlier? I always hoped it would be over sooner than later.
Many people in Asia started wearing masks all the time after SARS in 2003. That was 18 years ago.
My understanding is even if you get vaccinated you will still need to wear a mask.
I could be wearing a mask for a long time.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla