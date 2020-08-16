Is common sense no longer in vogue? Can thinking people not question the craziness we are currently witnessing in this country without being ostracized by the mentality of those who have permissively succumbed to “political correctness” (Marxist mind control)?
Looking at the out of control lawless hooliganism occurring nightly in our larger cities across the fruited plain, one can only ask: Is American now the United States of Afghanistan? The only difference being, we have replaced Al-Qaeda and the Taliban with the likes of Antifa, Military Religious Freedom Foundation and Black Lives Matter. These are the well-organized, well-funded left-wing radicals who are attacking law enforcement under the guise of peaceful demonstrations.
Let’s get real! What is really behind all of this seemingly overnight, disastrous attack against our constitutional republic?
It is a well-planned maniacal strategy to bring America down, in order to create a vacuum, to be filled with socialism in order to appease the uninformed masses (mob rule 50% plus 1).
We haven’t listened to wiser voices of the past who warned us that socialism is the open door to communism. Or could it be an opaque New World Order, providing the monetary fuel from the likes of George Soros? Americans better figure it out fast or our kids and grandkids will be forced to live in very uncertain times.
We have an election coming up in November, and a chance to elect candidates who are not part of the corrupt deep state bent on furthering their own self-serving agenda, along with the opportunity for insider trading.
We need to elect candidates who truly understand exactly what and who is behind this transition from a free society to socialism, then tyranny.
They also need to be acutely aware of the need to protect our coveted sovereignty with controlled boarders and realistic immigration quotes.
It is insane to think that America can absorb the hundreds of millions of individuals from the rest of the world who have indicated they want to come here, thus creating dire consequences to our economy and way of life.
The good ol’ U.S.A. has been the most benevolent nation in the world when it comes to bending over and helping other countries. If we become nonexistent as an economically strong and free country, who then will fill the role of contributor to the welfare of the deprived nations?
China, the self-indulgent great thief of intellectual property? Russia, with its own problems? Or the ideologically driven Middle East?
It doesn’t take a mental giant to know the answer! Wake up, America, the hour is late!
Daryl Schreiner
College Place