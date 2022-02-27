I respectfully disagree with Bob Carson’s take on man-made climate change. Has he read "Global Warming/ Myth or Reality?" by Marcel Leroux or "Climate Confusion" by Roy W. Spencer or "The Wind Farm Scam" by John Etherington or any of the hundreds of books that posit man-made climate change is false? Has he seen Don Easterbrook’s testimony before the Washington Senate committee on Climate Change in 2013. (To find it search for Don Easterbrook on YouTube.)
I suspect that Carson’s information comes from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Intergovernmental means participants in the panel are appointed by world governments which makes it a politically oriented group. Their decisions are influenced by the governments who appoint them.
Leroux opines that any data that opposes the IPCC’s mantra of man-made climate change is dismissed and that the IPCC’s decisions come from models based on data that is biased and piecemeal.
A major error of the IPCC, in my opinion, is saying that the increase of carbon dioxide causes global warming. However, in my research, ice core samples from Antarctica show that warming precedes the increase in carbon dioxide.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla