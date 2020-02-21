As a long time tree hugger and volunteer with Walla Walla 2020, I am writing in support of the city’s continued efforts in making Walla Walla the urban tree city that it is.
I think it is our urban forest that makes Walla Walla enjoyable even on those hot summer days. Xeriscape Park on the corner of North Rose Street and Isaacs Avenue has been a labor of love for the many volunteers who work during the year planting, trimming and maintaining the landscape of this tiny urban oasis.
The city Parks Department provides the water system and technical support while WW2020 volunteers do the labor.
The three requirements of our plants are that they are 1) attractive 2) drought resistant 3) low maintenance. It is our hope that the bright and colorful flowers on that busy corner add a little joy and appreciation of nature to all passersby.
Since WW2020 is a volunteer organization, we welcome those who would like to join us in enriching the quality of life in Walla Walla. Please see our website at WW2020.net for more information on how to get involved.
Chris Howard, Chairman
Trees and Landscape Committee
Walla Walla2020