The Arlene’s Flowers controversy is not about bigotry, it is about the institution of marriage.
It seems a bit arrogant to believe that we have suddenly acquired a wisdom that nobody throughout history ever figured out? Have we been duped by Christianity, or are we being duped by the "woke" culture?
The quote by Ferguson “businesses cannot discriminate against Washingtonians on the basis of whom they love” is embarrassing. Evidently if friends love each other and choose to use each other for sexual pleasure — this constitutes marriage? Are we conflating sex and love?
Marriage predates almost any institution in history. It predates Christianity. It is not ours to define — it has been defined for us. Through marriage, families are formed and generations flourish.
It will always be true that as the family goes, so goes society. And, as marriage goes, so goes the family. When we arrogantly try to redefine these, we are harming the culture.
But fear not. The institution of family and marriage is far too true, good and beautiful to ever be destroyed. It will continue to shine out like a beacon reminding us of who we really are.
Greg Fazzari
Walla Walla