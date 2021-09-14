Since the Veterans Memorial Pool reopened in 2017, it has been heavily used by children and adults, despite months of closure in 2020 due to COVID and more temporary closures from smoke. On the hottest days this summer, staff had to turn away users because of capacity restrictions. Unfortunately, the pool is only open in the summer from Memorial Day at the of May to Labor Day at the beginning of September. Much of the year, then, it is an asset that cannot be used by the community and visitors.
It is time to consider how to make it a year around facility by installing a canopy. With the likelihood and even inevitability of hazardous smoke for much of the summer, a canopy would allow air filtration systems to be installed that would enable the pool to be open even in times of heavy smoke.
We all know that large infrastructure bills are being debated in Congress, with some grant programs under consideration intended to increase a community’s “resilience” to global warming. Everyone knows that the fires are due in part to global warming. Isn’t it possible that, if these bills pass, some money could be found for a canopy and filtration?
David Fogarty
Walla Walla
