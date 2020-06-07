I am extremely worried about the current COVID-19 situation, and my concern has nothing to do with coughing, sneezing or any other symptoms of the common cold/flu.
In the recent video press release on May 31, Gov. Jay Inslee mandated that all workers in Washington state, effective June 8, wear a face covering at all times, and if they don’t abide by these rules are subject to all sorts of fines. Although, in classic Inslee fashion, he is indefinite about the specifics, leaving us to infer the worst.
Inslee loves to talk about science, and how he is adhering to the facts. Well, here’s an interesting fact:
Back in March 30, the executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Michael J. Ryan said, “We don’t generally recommend the wearing of masks in public by otherwise well individuals because it has not up to now been associated with any particular benefit.”
Another interesting fact: The Washington state Department of Health says on its website, updated April 13, “There is limited evidence to suggest that use of cloth face coverings help reduce disease and transmission.”
Inslee describes wearing a face mask as a sign of love – no, I do not see it that way. Wearing a face mask is dehumanizing and humiliating, a sign of blind obedience to draconian orders, and ultimately making one more susceptible to giving oneself an illness.
For example, common sense tells us that if people have allergies and need to sneeze they can either sneeze into their own mask and breathe in their germs, or they can lift up the mask, sneeze and be subject to all the judgmental stares/glares being directed their way. Will they be fined for that?
And whatever happened to “my body, my choice?”
For years, it has been legal and acceptable to kill an unborn baby who has no choice in the matter, but when it comes to wearing a mask that limits one’s ability to breathe, keeps germs close to one’s mouth and, for some people, results in the skin breaking out, there is no choice.
As citizens of Washington state and human beings who live, presumably, in a free country, we need to ask questions – a lot of them – and not passively accept Inslee’s decrees and mandates as the final word on the situation.
“Think. It’s not illegal. Yet.”
Savonnah Henderson
Dayton