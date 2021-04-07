This is a good time for us to be talking about shaping our country’s future and what constitutes infrastructure. It’s more than roads, bridges and other physical structures.
It’s also about maximizing the capacities of our people to do the work that needs to be done. Two of the many challenges to achieve this are child care and elder care.
Access to high-quality child care and elder care has positive effects for working families and especially for women who carry the biggest loads of child and elder care. Lack of affordable, reliable child and elder care takes a major toll on the economy, as working families across the country lose billions of dollars in wages annually.
Caregivers, most often women, experience loss of income and career opportunities if the caregiver cuts back on paid work hours or leaves the workforce to meet care-giving responsibilities. This is compounded with reduced Social Security and other retirement benefits and significant out-of-pocket expenses for the care, which may draw from the family caregiver's own savings and undermine the family’s future financial security.
Our nation’s infrastructure initiative must necessarily include maximizing our workforce capacities, and I have described a piece of that here.
Jack Gisler
College Place