This morning, I gasped at the dramatic footage of the collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh, Pa. Thank God, nobody died. Multiple reports say the bridge was in “poor condition” for over 10 years. An entire support beam was rusted clear through. This is government negligence at a very concrete level.
President Joe Biden, just there, touted his $1.3 trillion bill that will repair all the bridges (over 10 years). Nice words, but as I understand it, the bipartisan infrastructure bill just covers enough to get the worst of our country’s infrastructure shored up. Not much there to combat the more global issues ravaging the planet. That must wait, as if it will.
Meanwhile, a $768 billion military budget for 2022 (for one year) sailed through Congress while the stripped-down social infrastructure plan sits in limbo, blocked.
Do we need to see front page images of tent cities under bridges, meth-ravaged bodies or painful bedsores and urine-soaked mattresses in for-profit and government-funded nursing homes? Do we need to wait for pictures of a wandering working class, the sick, elderly, and the disabled who have lost their homes as Wall Street investors buy up properties to raise rents?
Mr. Mitch McConnell, tear down your wall.
Patricia Divine Wilder
Walla Walla