Is this "Wal-LA Wal-LA Land"?
Coronavirus cases in Walla Walla County rise alarmingly while local business leaders and officials celebrate the "return to normal" with a passive approach to eradication measures.
COVID is being spread to family and friends, those unable to be vaccinated and to a small percent of vaccinated individuals. Locally, 90% of cases occur in those who have chosen not get the vaccine, mask up or socially distance. These choices threaten the reopening of schools and nursing homes, the stability of the economy and health care facilities and sports participation by our children.
Some businesses post requests for all, or at least the non-vaccinated, to wear masks while on the premises. Whitman College is requiring vaccinations of campus staff and students. Younger members of my family who work in social services and government were vaccinated as soon as possible. PAC-12 Conference Teams are between 80 and 90% vaccinated.
Proactive steps taken by employers and administrators protect the entire community — colleagues, employees, customers and children.
Providence St. Mary Medical Center has scheduled three drop-in sessions for COVID-19 vaccinations in August. Individual freedoms come with responsibility. Choice includes accountability. Encourage those you care about to make positive choices — vaccinate or wear a mask.
Darcy Dauble
Walla Walla