An American soldier is killed in combat. Our military ethos includes that no soldier is left behind. A young soldier had just irretrievably sacrificed the rest of his or her life for country.
The body is carefully cleaned. Maybe a roman centurion tattoo is evident, or maybe a rose with "Ill love you forever" banner is an indelible, personal I.D.
Belongings are sorted out. Maybe a letter from mom or dad: I'm proud of you...I'll see you soon. The corpse is placed in a body bag.
A three-man detail take it's custody, day and night, in reverend silence. Dignity, honor and respect dictates every move.
At Dover Air Force Base Mortuary Affairs Division, bodies are embalmed. Some show remarkable features of youth as in a profound slumber, as if waiting for a loved one to kiss them awake into an American prince or an American princess. Others are traumatized beyond recognition.
The heavy grief of moments like this is only bearable under the obfuscation from producing a perfectly fitted uniform with perfectly pinned regalia, on time. Dignity, honor and respect dictates every move.
Family has been informed at all times. An American flag draped casket is carried by white gloved pole bearers. Taps is played at an American hometown cemetery, maybe on a sunny day, or maybe under a cold, snowy day. Dignity honor and respect resonate above all the living and all the dead.
The White House indifference about bounties paid for the killing of American combat heroes is a desecration to their rite of passage purity. It is a brutally cruel insult to their families. Really!
Fireworks over Rushmore? Really?
Carlos F. Acevedo, M.D.
USAF Lt. Col., retired
Walla Walla