I am a retired RN and mental health counselor.
The world lauds Naomi Osaka, Michael Phelps, and Simone Biles for bringing their own mental health issues to the forefront. I had a serious bout of depression complicated by ADHD in 2002 that required four months of medication and dosage changes to discover what worked well for me — Adderall and Vibryd — which I have continued to take since then without a single relapse.
Adderall is a legal, legitimate medication but has unfortunately come into disfavor because of abuse by methamphetamine users and college students wanting a boost of energy to cram for exams. I am neither.
My Providence primary care provider retired in July, and I was shocked to learn that physicians both there and at Walla Walla Clinic would not accept me as a patient because of Adderall. I am now without a PCP and will soon be without any medication, putting me at high risk for a depressive episode.
Both institutions should recognize that not providing transfer of care makes them quite likely guilty of patient abandonment.
Where is the individualized care they both claim to abide by? Apparently that is for someone else, not for me.
Marcia Middleton-Kaplan
Walla Walla