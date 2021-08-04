I have wondered this for years: Why do family members put pictures of their loved ones that have died that are decades younger than when they passed. It makes no sense to me because no one looking at the obituaries will recognize them.
I know many people by sight only and some by first name only. I see them in my daily life — shopping at local stores, volunteering at our hospital or just walking my dog. We nod and wave or share a few words.
When they pass and there are no recognizable pictures of them in the paper, I don't realize they are gone until I ask someone why I haven't seem them for awhile. Why do families not put current pictures (or at least one nearer to their age at passing) so everyone can say goodbye in their own way. I really would like to know.
Carla Carrico
Walla Walla