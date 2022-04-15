Two recent politically influenced events in our American experience are quite worthy of our attention.
In addition to both being at least somewhat political (or apolitical depending on your politics), both events had no notable antecedents in over 200 years of American history.
Beyond being political, recent, continuing and unprecedented, the events touch on another important aspect of our American experience: the Rule of Law.
The two recent events deserving our attention are, in chronological order: (1) the proceedings of the Department of Justice follow up on the House Select Committee’s investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol, and (2) the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to a seat on the Supreme Court beginning around June.
Initially I considered contrasting the two main characters in each of these events. For me the stories behind each of these characters is interesting.
If America is the land of “the possible,” I would easily elect KBJ as the one who achieved “the POSSIBLE."
It is my faith that in this complex, interesting and engaging time in which we live that justice will be increasingly done and that the Rule of Law will prevail.
John Heard,
Walla Walla