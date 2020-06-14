In perilous times people want to defend themselves
In recent weeks, the importance of the Second Amendment has been reaffirmed, along with the value of military-type rifles, which ignorant anti-gun extremists call, incorrectly, “assault rifles.”
In scores of American cities, law-abiding citizens have used AR-15-style rifles to defend their lives and property from rioters, arsonists, looters, criminals, anarchists and far-left terrorist organizations.
We were given the Second Amendment so that we could defend ourselves, our homes and our nation.
In Coeur d’Alene, hundreds of law-abiding armed citizens turned out when they learned that Antifa, a far-left terrorist organization, was coming to the city. Antifa is a modern version of Hitler’s “brownshirts,” though its members are actually a communist goon squad. Thankfully, no harm occurred in Coeur d’Alene.
It’s all reminiscent of the colonial militias, patriotic, law-abiding citizens, who stood ready to defend their towns, and the nation, from enemies, foreign and domestic.
Our leftist media has been deafeningly silent about this incident in Coeur d’Alene. Perhaps they don’t want people to see/hear anything positive about gun ownership. Or is it because they’ve always given tacit approval to Antifa?
Speaking of gun ownership, gun sales are completely off the charts.
And, many of these sales are going to first-time buyers. In these perilous times people want to be able to defend themselves.
Finally, George Soros, the billionaire, America-hating leftist, who I believe has been funding this tidal wave of rioting, looting and terrorism, needs to be arrested for inciting to riot, theft, arson, sedition and conspiracy to commit murder! Soros needs to be held accountable for his crimes against the United States!
Curtis E. Stone
Dayton