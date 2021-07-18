The city of Walla Walla spent hundreds of thousands bringing in a consulting firm to suggest ways to improve the tourist trade.
The two suggestions the consultants made: Fix the streets and have more concerts.
Anyone who drives in Walla Walla could have told us about the streets.
The idea of staging concerts 100 yards away from the already traumatized animals housed in the Blue Mountain Humane Society building is ludicrous. They have already suffered from being orphaned, abandoned and abused as well as from the repeated assaults from fireworks that so often illuminate our skies and scare our pets.
Now City Manager Nabiel Shawa wants to expose them to a full-fledged attack of ultra-high frequencies, screaming crowds and low sub-sonics generated by a loud rock band for three plus hours, not to mention the sound check.
Repeated attempts from the Humane Society folks and concerned citizens to move the venue have resulted in total indifference.
In a phone conversation and through email, Shawa said the promoters of the concert will be allowed to decide whether the noise level would be damaging to our animals in the shelter.
In the name of tourist dollars, we are condoning cruel and inhumane treatment of our animal friends.
Jack Conley
Walla Walla