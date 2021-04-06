It is time to stop being held back by mistaken arguments that climate policies threaten economic equity and efficiency. House Bill 1091 is proven not to drive up fuel prices and will preserve the cleanliness of our air and protect public health.
I was drawn to the state of Washington by my love of its incredible landscape, spending summers hiking around Mount Rainier and swimming in the Puget Sound The passage of this bill is a commitment to continue the fight to preserve the cleanliness of our air and landscapes for all of Washington’s inhabitants. I refuse to sit passively by and watch what makes this state so incredible dwindle as I age.
My experience as a college athlete has also given me a greater appreciation for the necessity of protecting the quality of our air in Washington state. As we practice outdoors next to a major highway, poor air quality is a concern especially for teammates with asthma.
This bill would directly reduce the quantity of fumes and gases released on highways like this one. For the sake of all those whose health suffers from the effects of polluted air, we must support this bill.
Claire Podoll
Walla Walla