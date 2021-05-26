I am writing to express my appreciation to Dr. Jason Dreyer for the care that he provided me five years ago at St. Mary’s.
At that time, I had recently experienced the onset of pain and disability due to lumbar spine degeneration that resulted in my requiring a wheelchair for mobility. After surgery, I was able to resume my previous activities.
I bring this up because of an article in the U-B (Wednesday, May 19, 2021) describing disciplinary actions brought by the Board of Osteopathic Medicine & Surgery in March, restricting Dr. Dreyer’s privileges and imposing prior approval for spinal surgeries because of process deficiencies.
In my experience, I found Dr. Dreyer to be an excellent surgeon, accomplishing my complex surgery without complications and an uneventful convalescence.
Having practiced medicine for 40 years, I am aware of the problematic judgments made by physicians who review other physician’s charts and imaging studies. Spine problems are notorious for symptomatic gray areas and the occasional disappointing operative outcome that can attract inordinate scrutiny, particularly if the surgeon is an outlier in surgical volume and/or Medicare billing.
I personally would not hesitate to have Dr. Dreyer provide my care again.
Ralph Richard Rampton, MD
Walla Walla