In the April 13, 2022, edition of my favorite newspaper, the U-B, there was a letter by Patricia Wilson against a license plate approved by the state that promoted the drinking of wine.
She mentioned the fatalities that occurred as a result of the use of alcohol when driving.
As a 95-year-old medical doctor, I fully agreed with her.
I believe this practice is the same as promoting tobacco. In my opinion, alcohol can cause as much damage as tobacco. I have never used either, and praise the Lord for my health.
Donald E. Casebolt, MD
Walla Walla