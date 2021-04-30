While students are starting to come back to school, unfortunately there are some big changes. One big change that I know is hard for most students is having to constantly wear a mask. Also they are still very used to sleeping in everyday, so it is hard for them to just start going back every day.
I do believe coming back into school is very important to the grades of some students. From personal experience, it is helping my grades significantly. At home, it could be difficult to want to or decide when school work needed to be done because there are so many distractions.
I am very glad to be back, and if they have to take a lot of precautions in order to get us back, I am OK with it. From what I have heard from fellow students, some learned better from home, but the majority of students learn better from in-person school. I am very thankful that the teachers took these precautions so we as students could come back to school!
It is also very exciting that College Place and Walla Walla are allowing students to play in band and sing, though they have to take many precautions.
Caralee Shurtz
Athena