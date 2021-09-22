Climate change advocates tell us that man's C02 emissions is the main cause of global warming. The weather channel reporter also tells us that man is responsible for the increased warming of the ocean that is causing Hurricane Ida, in spite of Ida being a category 4 hurricane, and 16 years ago, Katrina, a category 5 hurricane, struck that same location with higher C02 levels.

An August U-B article told us that if we didn't eliminate fossil fuels, we would lose paradise as we know it. But didn't fossil fuels help create paradise? There is hardly anything that is made that doesn't require fossil fuels, including wind turbines, solar panels and batteries.

This past June, we saw a high temperature record broken notwithstanding the fact that, in my researching, our C02 emissions have been reduced by some 14% since Katrina.

If C02 causes warming, how does a reduction of C02 also cause warming? Can you have it both ways? No, but how about Mother Nature? She has it both ways. Further, since man has such a minimal green house gas footprint, it isn't sensible nor scientific to blame man for anything related to our weather, except for false forecasting.

Jerry Votendahl

Walla Walla

