Climate change advocates tell us that man's C02 emissions is the main cause of global warming. The weather channel reporter also tells us that man is responsible for the increased warming of the ocean that is causing Hurricane Ida, in spite of Ida being a category 4 hurricane, and 16 years ago, Katrina, a category 5 hurricane, struck that same location with higher C02 levels.
An August U-B article told us that if we didn't eliminate fossil fuels, we would lose paradise as we know it. But didn't fossil fuels help create paradise? There is hardly anything that is made that doesn't require fossil fuels, including wind turbines, solar panels and batteries.
This past June, we saw a high temperature record broken notwithstanding the fact that, in my researching, our C02 emissions have been reduced by some 14% since Katrina.
If C02 causes warming, how does a reduction of C02 also cause warming? Can you have it both ways? No, but how about Mother Nature? She has it both ways. Further, since man has such a minimal green house gas footprint, it isn't sensible nor scientific to blame man for anything related to our weather, except for false forecasting.
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.