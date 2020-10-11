To all of you who voted for Donald Trump: I get it, you were sick of politics as usual and wanted to shake up the status quo.
Trump told us he was a successful businessman. We didn’t know about his bankruptcies or his $400 million of debt that make him a security risk. Now we do.
He told us he’d show us his taxes. We didn’t know until they were subpoenaed for investigation of fraud, just how broke and corrupt he is. Now we do.
He told us would hire the “best people.” We didn’t know he’d put his unqualified cronies, campaign donors and family members into top government positions. We didn’t know that some of them would commit crimes and collude with foreign powers against the United States. After 215 criminal indictments, now we do.
He promised to replace Obamacare with a better, cheaper plan. We didn’t know he would scheme to remove protections for pre-existing conditions. We do now. He told us he would stop illegal immigration. We didn’t know that he would strip children from their parents and lock them in cages. But we do now. We didn’t know that he would roll back environmental protections. We didn’t know he considered our fallen soldiers “losers and suckers”. We didn’t know he’d defend right wing antiracist groups and encourage armed militias. We didn’t know he would lie to us, but after 20,000 false or misleading claims since taking office, now we do. We didn’t’ know he would purposely mislead us when a deadly virus came to our shores for political reasons. 7.5 million infections and 210,000 plus deaths later, now we do.
He promised he would strengthen Social Security and Medicare. Instead he removed the payroll tax that pays for the program, so it will fail. We didn’t know he would attempt to sabotage the election. After destroying mail sorters and other actions against the USPS and vote-by-mail, now we do.
We didn’t know in 2016 how terribly unfit Trump is to be president. After four years, now we do.
To quote Maya Angelou, “When you know better you do better.” We didn’t know better in 2016, but now we do. So, let’s do better. And the best thing? This is America, your vote is secret, no one needs to know how you vote. Now we know better. Do better. Vote them out.
Cecile Ervin
Walla Walla