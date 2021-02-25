I wholeheartedly concur with recent articles in the U-B stating that local newspapers are essential both to our local community and to democracy itself.
Democracy depends on well-informed citizens who can then act on important issues. Walla Wallans, as individuals and organized groups, have reached out to each other in times of emergency like fire, flood, COVID-19 pandemic — amazing number of diverse volunteers facilitating vaccinations. They have made considerable progress in long-term projects like housing the homeless and helping them find permanent housing (local Housing Authority, Blue Mountain Action Council, city and county governments, Christian Aid, YWCA, etc.)
They have taken important first steps environmentally, conserving Walla Walla’s water supply by pumping excess waters back into the aquifer, establishing a recycling program, creating bike paths, etc. (Walla Walla 2020 and others)
But first Walla Wallans need to learn about community challenges and discuss them. The Union-Bulletin keeps us informed, invites participation in City Council and Board of County Commissioners meetings, and provides a forum in letters to the editor, where any of us can express our opinions and suggestions once a month so we hear various sides of an issue.
Some may say that Facebook and various online and cable news outlets have supplanted the need for a local paper. But only too often news obtained in this way is not fact based.
We tend to get news only from those we agree with. Sometimes because of misinformation on Facebook, animosities develop among friends who have happily and peacefully lived side by side for years.
The U-B strives to offer an objective set of facts on which we can agree as a starting point. Of course, no human effort is perfect. Some cancel subscriptions if they think a story has been covered inaccurately. But to do so is to cut themselves off from knowing about what’s happening in their own community. The more productive response would be to write to the U-B about their concerns.
Kudos and gratitude especially to Rick Eskil for his many years of service as editor of the U-B opinion pages. I often agree with his opinions, sometimes do not. But I admire the courage he often displays in expressing opinions in support of democracy, even though many may vehemently disagree.
I will miss him and appreciate his years of service. God bless him and his family in his retirement.
Beth Call
Walla Walla