I’m writing to commend Curtis Stone for his excellent letter to the editor in the Dec. 17 edition of the Union-Bulletin.
Though I don’t know Mr. Stone, it appears that we have a lot in common. Like Stone, I too had Infantry training (Fort Dix 1968) before my deployment to Vietnam 1969.
My base camp was near the Cambodian border and we were under assault on a regular basis.
My best friend was my M-16 that I kept by my bedside at night so when the first rocket hit, I was armed and ready to go.
Though my AR-15 resembles the M-16 I had in Vietnam, they are no way comparable. The thing that most on the political left fail to understand is that the only difference between an AR-15 (which they label an assault weapon) and any other semi-automatic rifle is the AR’s cosmetic and ergonomic features, i.e., color, bayonet lug, folding stock, pistol grip, flash suppressor, etc., which do not affect its actual function and lethality.
If you’re going to ban the AR-15 you might as well ban all semi-automatic rifles.
If one examines the writings of the framers carefully there seems little doubt but what they saw the purpose of the 2nd Amendment as a safeguard against a tyrannical federal government.
Though the militia language is confusing for some, if considered in the context of the time the Constitution was ratified, it becomes less confusing and makes perfect sense.
Our Founding Fathers had just overthrown the British in a bloody war to separate ourselves from the Crown.
One of the main reasons for the war was to rid ourselves of the obligation to quarter troops and to be free of the tyranny that the British Army had inflicted on us as a people. Thus, the purpose of the 2nd Amendment was to protect us from the threat of a tyrannical government with a standing army.
The literature of the time shows beyond any doubt that our forebears were not so much concerned about the individual right of self-defense in enacting the 2nd Amendment as they were in making sure that each man would be armed and ready to go if and when the militia was activated.
Implicit in the 2nd Amendment is the right to keep and bear arms since it goes without saying that an unarmed militia would be useless against a standing army.
Charles Phillips
Walla Walla