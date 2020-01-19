The on-going Congressional clown show, in the long run, may yield small consolation because the people have now seen that the Democrats’ weak case for impeachment has produced very little.
Americans are sadly realizing the only cause was mindless, raw hatred for Donald Trump coming from the left. The Senate needs to dispose of this hoax and do it straight away.
Trump ended Syria’s use of chemical weapons. He ended the reign of ISIS in Iraq in 10 months where Obama failed for years.
After vetting Ukraine first, Trump then armed them as our ally against Russia. He has stopped North Korea from firing test missiles in our direction over the heads of Japan. And he is certainly working to denuclearize both Iran and North Korea. All credits for Trump.
For perspective, the Obama/Biden administration drew largely ignored red lines in the desert, sent blankets to Ukraine and access to perhaps as much as $150 billion in cash to Iran that enabled that terrorist nation to continue building nukes with impunity while they poked us in the eye.
Most recently, Trump took out the main terrorist from Iran responsible for the deaths of more than 600 Americans. And Trump has been talking about a time to get the U.S. out of the “endless” war of Afghanistan.
With the proven conservative philosophy of “Peace through Strength,” clearly Republican Donald Trump is the only recent U.S. president or candidate smart and tough enough to take the action necessary to keep Americans safe.
Stephen Peck
Walla Walla