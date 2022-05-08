The primary season is warming up as voting has already started in some states.
Though Ohio Republican leaders asked Trump to stay out of endorsing candidates, he has done so, nonetheless. And has plans to continue endorsing as time goes on.
Trump certainly can do whatever he likes in these elections, but for myself, his endorsement will not influence one bit for whom I will vote.
Trump will no doubt endorse very good candidates, but if I were to vote for that candidate, Trump's endorsement would not influence my vote.
I stand for conservative values and will vote that way.
But, should Trump be nominated by the Republican Party to be president in 2024, I, for one, will not vote for him. I like most of the policies he helped implement, but, unfortunately in my opinion, he just seems to be unable to focus on the issues and does real harm to our nation as he seems compelled to be a conversational narcissist.
Too bad, really, as his policies would have made him an exceptionally good president.
Jerry Davis,
Walla Walla