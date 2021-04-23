Why is everyone arguing about "gun control"? You might just as well be arguing for "earthquake control." That's how nonsensical your arguments are.
I could buy a 3D printer, right now, and literally churn out as many thousands or tens of thousands of assault rifle receivers as I like. I could make a zip gun out of a rolled up newspaper and a nail! I could take a trip down to the local hardware store and for less than $50, I'll build you a gun from garbage!
Ban bump stocks? Puhlease, you can achieve the exact same effect using a shoe string! Gonna ban shoe strings next?
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun ... is a good guy with a gun ... or good guy with a knife, if you're within 21 feet.
If you really want to stop gun violence, personally my advice would be to, uh ... maybe stop making everybody crazy. Might want to revisit the work of Harry Harlow, as horrifying as that bit of history is, especially "the pit of despair"... there are interesting parallels with our current self-inflicted isolation.
Matthew Moulton
College Place