If We Can Keep It
Now that Donald Trump has made himself irrelevant, Republicans have inherited a great mess of their own making.
Besides being an utterly incompetent administrator, Mr. Trump proved himself to be nobody’s strategist, mistaking canned applause for authentic support. Most people appreciate a decent performance, but once off stage, actors tend to struggle with maintaining an identity and become nobody until the curtain goes up again.
With nobody willing to tug up that curtain, it’s curtains for him and his short-lived movement. His base hasn’t caught on yet, but at least it’s steadily shrinking.
Most of us never understood what Mr. Trump supported, though we well understood what he seemed to be against: decency in government. He left little but brimstone behind. He managed to move the rust belt further south, a monument to utter irrelevance, though the relationships he busted seem to be mending under more competent leadership.
The old ploy of calling responsible governance "socialist" stopped working, and nothing more substantial seems forthcoming, so he’s finished.
Now we hold the possibility of once again inhabiting a democratic republic, if, as Benjamin Franklin presciently noted, we can keep it.
David A. Schmaltz
Walla Walla