I have been driving cars and trucks for over 50 years, and I have come to notice that when I drive in a strange town, it soon becomes apparent what laws are strictly enforced by the way people drive.
For example, if the speed limit is 30 mph and people are driving 30 or less, I assume the police strictly enforce the speed limit.
Driving in College Place, especially near the U.S. Post Office, it is quickly apparent that the cross walk laws in our town are ignored by the College Place Police Department, and so drivers pay no attention at all to citizens attempting to cross College Avenue.
If the cross walk laws were enforced and violators were fined, I think it soon would be safe again to cross the road without fearing for one’s life.
Brian Thorne
College Place