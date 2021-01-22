You may have noticed that there have been new streetlights installed around town. Although I understand the efficiency and cost-saving benefits of LED lighting, I am not a fan of the harsh white light.
If this is the case for you in your home, there’s help! A call to Pacific Power’s toll-free customer service number should result in a simple yet effective fix.
For the record, I telephoned the city of Walla Walla in August to inquire about a possible solution to diminish the newly bright light that affects my home directly. The city worker was friendly and helpful and copied me in an email to Bill Clemens, the head of our local Pacific Power. Mr. Clemens replied curtly to the city representative that there are no filters or shields.
I tried for quite some time to communicate directly with Mr. Clemens. Eventually he gave me a number to a service representative in Utah who was “away from her desk” for a month. Many phone messages later, one of her colleagues responded and assured me that I would soon be contacted.
After several more phone calls, I received a text from the representative saying that the cost of a shield would be prohibitive, and they didn’t want to set a precedent, and to call the city.
I resumed talking with the city, and reached another friendly employee who made a house call, and agreed that the lights on my house were unnecessarily bright, but that he did not have a solution.
However, he telephoned the following morning to say that just by chance a colleague had mentioned another contact number for Pacific Power customer service.
This was a satisfying connection which yielded two work orders; shortly after the holidays, a very friendly guy from Pacific Power came out with a bucket truck and snapped a simple piece of plastic diffusing filter over the light which serves to shield quite a bit of the brightness from my windows, but does not affect the intended function of lighting the street.
He said that he has installed a good number of them around town. So, if you would like help softening the harsh white light of the new lamps by your home call the toll-free Pacific Power customer service number.
Candace Rose
Walla Walla