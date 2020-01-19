We’re nearing that time again when we’re reminded of democracy’s barbarism — Election Day.
The government schools of Walla Walla recently mailed to the county’s residents — courtesy of county residents — a four-page brochure that alleges the greatness sure to follow should your property taxes not decrease.
Here’s a question for any proponent of government schools (or for any other governmental function): If the replacement levy is vital for such wonderful ideas to flourish, why is it put to a vote?
Surely such amazing ideas would have people lined up to donate to them. But, no; it’s put to a vote — assuming the levy will be replaced — so that if dissenters don’t comply, they’ll be fined and/or jailed. That’s democracy — a system that legally authorizes the persecution of the minority.
If every person displaying a pro-levy yard sign were to donate to government schools, perhaps they could achieve everything they want. “But Casey,” the brainwashed cry, “this is the way things are!”
Nonsense. I couldn’t care less for what’s normal; I care about voluntary exchange, also known as “capitalism.”
“But Casey, without everyone’s money, we won’t be able to see our agenda fulfilled!” Think of how absurdly childish that “normal” mentality is.
To help, I’ll rephrase it: “The only way I get to do what I want is if I force everyone to comply.” How normal; how democratic; how disgusting.
The sooner everyone stops pretending to admire democracy, the sooner real progress can be made. If that statement jolted you awake, remember what transpired on Nov. 8, 2016.
Roughly half of voters rejoiced on that day, and the other half couldn’t loathe democracy more.
On Nov. 3, we’ll be reminded, once again, how democracy isn’t nearly as revered as we were led to believe in government schools.
Regarding the Feb. 11 levy, which of the two outcomes seems more peaceful, more civilized?
“Thanks to many voluntary contributions of those who feel passionately about government schools, the replacement levy has been rendered irrelevant.”
“The majority prevail in forcing the minority to do ‘the right thing.’ ”
I hope you’ll understand this just half as well as Lysander Spooner did in 1852, writing in Trial by Jury:
Legitimate government can be formed only by the voluntary association of all who contribute to its support. As a voluntary association, it can have for its objects only those things in which the members of the association are all agreed.
Casey Carlisle
Walla Walla