In response to Samuel Kromm's letter of July 17:
What dirty mind would assume mask wearers don’t wash their masks and thus smell of dirty underwear?
Accusing mask wearers of not washing their mask is making an awfully huge judgment that Christ admonished against.
Too bad Christ didn’t admonish against being stupid and just wear a mask because wearing masks has been shown to work against COVID.
The more we comply with wearing masks and distancing the sooner we can get back to opening up our economy.
And if Kromm decides to wear a mask to help us all out, he should not forget to wash it.
Casey Morgan
Walla Walla