Reading the letter titled “A Few Thoughts on Elections” (Nov 13) got me puzzling about it, and the election as well.
The writer suggests we give each county (acreage) one vote no matter the population (people). This would make the counties equal as he desires. We would therefore be giving the same one vote to Kalawao County in Hawaii, which has 86 people, as we would to Los Angeles County, which has 10 million people.
While that might indeed make the counties equal it would not make the voters equal. We the people would be right to complain.
Also, Republicans are accusing Democrats of widespread voter fraud.
I cannot imagine Democrats managing to coordinate anything that complex.
It becomes even more puzzling considering that most fraud concern is with eight swing states. This means that somehow Democrats have managed to suborn nearly 6,000 vote counters and election officials in those states.
Given the intransigence of the Republican Party I cannot imagine that even the smallest percentage of them would say yes to participating in such a scheme.
But that is what it would require — Democrats to get it together to commit voter fraud and for Republican election officials in conflicted states to support it. Not going to happen.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, part of DHS, has stated that the 2020 election is the “most secure in American history.”
Its statement also stated, “While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too.”
Apparently the CISA has been suborned as well. Not going to happen.
It is more than obvious that those protesting the vote don’t appear to care about any of this and merely point to all this as part of the grand conspiracy.
Approximately 6,000 people have been implicated in this conspiracy if we are to take all that is claimed as true. The logistics of such an endeavor would require years of planning.
Democrats can’t even coordinate policy. How they would have the wherewithal to pull such a thing off is beyond me. And if they were that good, why is Sen. Lindsey Graha, R-S.C., returning to the Senate?
If the conspiracy is true, “there will be pigs in the trees come morning.”
Douglas Carlsen
Walla Walla