In presenting the Chosen One to challenge Donald Trump, the Democratic National Committee had a plan: To present the new liberalism (neoliberalism) as something moderate, sensible, charming, unifying, while getting support from the rich Republicans who wanted Trump out of there because he goes against their particular interests.
We may be shifting administrations should the Democratic nominee win, but not really changing much to make things more fair to the people who probably work, sweat and suffer much more than those who are already well-off but need the government to favor them or their companies lest the competition drown them out in their own pursuit of wealth and happiness.
Socialism was turned to the pejorative by Joe Biden and the DNC early in the Democratic primary process, so that the contest was finished before all the states voted in the Presidential primary of 2020. Rather than stay in and fight, candidate Bernie Sanders gave a weak plea that he was against authoritarianism, that the people apparently did not hear.
He was deemed a socialist as if he would turn the U.S. into an authoritarian regime such as Venezuela (a talking point of the right) — and the scheme worked for Joe and the DNC.
We are living it out, and maybe the far right will win again, and if they do, it will be the DNC's fault for letting the people be duped, and be part of their scheme of keeping the status quo but just changing the faces of leadership.
I was livid when I saw this duping of the people happen before my eyes. Do people not get that we have had "socialist" programs that have increased the quality of life for many, starting with administrations who put those programs into place long before most of us, even before most of us were born, and applied them in a way so that the working class would not have to exist as the dirt-poor despite their diligent, hard work?
Maybe, but the people who know this have been silenced, ignored and abandoned. I wish we would "wise up", but it's too late as far as I see it, in 2020.
I personally feel betrayed by Joe and the DNC, and I feel betrayed by people who dismiss my grand disappointment, just saying we must get rid of the Trump regime.
I am only one person, but so are the other voters. We have been abandoned. How is that for taking off my rose-colored glasses?
Sharon Kay Schiller
Walla Walla