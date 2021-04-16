The recent letter from Paul Hribernick to Dr. Carlos Acevedo on muzzle velocity was interesting. Let’s call it a tie!
I found it odd that Paul would use one of the highest muzzle velocity cartridge as his example. Most game taken by hunters with a 30.06 or a 308 has ⅓ less velocity. Defend the AR-15 at all costs? The NRA would be proud. A .300 Win Magnum would drop an elephant. No elephants around here.
Another thing missing in that comparison letter was cartridge capacity. Standard hunting rifle holds three to five rounds. If you need an AR-15 with 18, 30, 50 round clips, what is that saying? You can’t hit the broad side of a barn, from the inside!
So, the rifle of choice for the mass shooter is not a bolt action rifle. It is usually a weapon to kill as many people as possible. None of that pesky reloading problem.
Paul describes a “sporting” rifle on a table being an inert object. But what is the sport? Is it a bolt action rifle picked up for hunting game? Or is it an AR-15 made to kill as many people as quickly as possible with minimal reloading?
Chris Hansen
Walla Walla