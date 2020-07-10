The narrative of systemic racism has borne fruit. The looters, protesters and wannabe revolutionaries are fully justified in their own minds.
They’ve been told people of color are denied the American dream. Or even “hunted and killed systematically” by the white establishment.
They’ve been taught in leftist universities that police, borders, property rights, the justice system, and even freedom of enterprise are legacies of slavery and white supremacy that must be torn down.
Arson, looting, flash mob robberies, gang beatings, and widespread rejection of authority reveal a generation detached from any sense of belonging to the greater American community.
Meet our demands or we’ll burn it down.
They’ve been disenfranchised, but not by white privilege, voter suppression or even cops so much as a life outlook constructed on the premise of a fundamentally racist and unjust America.
Corporate and political pandering and kneejerk reforms like defunding/abolishing police reinforce the mindset and encourage additional demands. Donations/tribute payments to the BLM org, jihad against monuments and historical figures, summary firings of wrong thinkers demonstrate anti-racist zeal required for self-justification, even survival in today’s oppressive PC culture.
Progressivism spawned the revolution leaving progressives no grounds to object. The Seattle mayor watched impotently: “Maybe it will be the summer of love.”
Abuse and inequities in law enforcement exist and must be addressed. But in a nation plagued by violent culture and 10,000,000 arrests annually, how will a tiny fraction not end badly?
Addressing racism as a human issue with humility, goodwill and even grieving for our past allows for reconciliation. Wrapping it in self-righteousness and extremist political agendas promotes division and hatred.
Leftist militants want revolution and power, not reconciliation. The fear of the mob creates opportunity to advance agendas, abolish police, leverage guilt, coerce funding and silence wrong-thinkers.
Identity politics is just another form of segregation. Categorizing people by group devalues the individual and collective (unifying) American identities and invites labeling and bigotry: Minorities are victims, cops don’t value Black lives, whites are privileged, Trump supporters are racist…
Race and identity obsession have replaced overt racism as the underlying evil. But it’s still about categorizing people. And that’s always meant manipulation and control — even when the stated intention is to “help.”
Lorne Blackman
Walla Walla