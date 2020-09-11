Last year at this time, we were standing at a beautiful spot, the only place the Eurasian Teutonic plate meets the North American plate above ground. We were precisely where a government was formed over one thousand years ago (AD930) called the Althing.
The people of Iceland, about one half Norwegian and one half Celtic met at a scenic place directly on the fault line. Although they didn’t know about teutonic plates, they knew and figured out how to govern themselves with a democratic parliament. Today, if I am not mistaken, it is the oldest government of any kind that has not had a violent overthrow. It is also most socialist government in the Democratic world if I am not mistaken.
They are the most literate, speaking a minimum four languages, have health care for all, and Iceland will be the first country independent of fossil fuels. The country is more advanced than the United States in almost every way.
Rather than Venezuela we should look at Iceland, Denmark or any number of countries when we look at socialism.
Venezuela has the second largest reserves of oil and right-wing forces including the CIA are constantly battling for power.
Despite the will of the people to govern themselves there is just too much money at stake to keep out the greedy forces of global capitalism and the powers that be. It is not a place to look for a successful democratic socialism, but not because of the nature of democratic socialism.
MJ Smith
Walla Walla