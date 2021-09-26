Turns out Hillary Clinton chose the perfect word after all. Various American "deplorables" have gathered to form Trumpublicanism:
In my opinion, racists have always hidden within the Republican party, and Republican platforms have always furthered the institutionalized racism of our nation, but the Trumpublicans no longer even hide their racism. Voter suppression laws obviously aimed at people of color and pushed by Trumpublican state legislatures show they are desperately frightened by the changing demographics of American society.
The undereducated form a large part of the Trumpublican base. Without a good understanding of basic science, they fall prey to misinformation about viral contagion and vaccinations.
Shame on Fox News celebrities who urge on the undereducated, for everyone knows those right-wing mouthpieces are all well-educated, well-protected and certainly vaccinated.
Hypocrites lead the Trumpublicans, and hypocrisy rules their grievance-based ideology: They say no to vaccinations and masks while telling women what they can and cannot do to their bodies. Anti-abortionists call themselves pro-life while they love war and guns and the death penalty. Trumpist Christians show little love for their fellow humans unless they are white Americans.
Luckily, Trumpublicans make up less than a third of our population. Their numbers are daily dwindling from COVID-19.
Jeff Warner
Walla Walla
