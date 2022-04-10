Gee, gnome. Wow! Discovering a full set of instructions to build and sustain a "human" being. Sending the Webb telescope to peek at the beginning of the universe. Iron Man’s father would be right. Nothing would be impossible through the use of technology.
However, consider the contradiction between the popular belief system of "scientific" evolution and the obvious evidence of divine design: sequences, sets of instructions and universal laws on which discoveries cannot be a result of occasional accidental happenstance amid cosmic chaos.
Look at the numbers used in the article on genomes. It is illogical to believe in evolution, scientifically and mathematically impossible. Evolution brings no value to anything, giving only an imaginary, arbitrary and changeable meaning depending on circumstance and humanoid foibles.
Do you not see the folly of trying to solve "human" metaphysical issues by computer? And who controls making those manipulations and final decisions? By what measure and unchangeable standard? How long until someone discovers something hidden and/or missing?
Our struggles come from contradicting our belief systems by our actions and speech. Our only hope is to cry out to God for mercy and deliverance. I believe the Bible for the past and future.
Ronald Garcia,
Milton-Freewater