The U-B Editorial Board appears to have some difficulty distinguishing between words that begin with “A.” For example, “artistic value” and “anachronism.”
What’s the difference between fashion choice and anachronism? In the case of the Whitman statue, quite a lot.
How the statue is dressed misrepresents how the man thought. Marcus wouldn’t have been caught dead in a set of buckskins with fringe. He was entirely opposed to native culture and practices.
To be baptized by Marcus Whitman, you had not only to embrace Jesus Christ, you also had to embrace buttons and bloomers. Knives and forks. Property lines.
He certainly wouldn’t have dressed anything like a mountain man around here. In Walla Walla, the trappers were French Canadian, Catholic and often mixed race.
To my knowledge, Whitman did not despise the French language. Catholicism and miscegenation, however — those he despised.
The Union-Bulletin Editorial Board, with shallow knowledge and deep disrespect, calls this anachronism a question of “artistic merit.” After all, the statue must be good history because the great G. Thomas Edwards gave a speech at its erection.
According to its research — excuse me, according to their quick internet search — G. Thomas Edwards was an important man, from Whitman College and he advised real Whitman College presidents. How dare those art historians question such authority?
The editorial board suggests, “It would be wise to comb through what Edwards and others have written to gain some insights that could be helpful in this discussion.”
It seems clear from this extraordinarily patronizing statement that the editors of the U-B did not find time to visit the excellent exhibit detailing the history of the Marcus Whitman statue in the Maxey Museum in the fall of 2018. That exhibit, curated by Libby Miller, explored in thoughtful detail the full history of local and national attitudes towards Marcus and Narcissa Whitman, including objections and concerns expressed about the statue at its placement in Walla Walla in 1992.
Edwards quoted William O. Douglas in his speech: “Whitman had the courage and devotion to face the risks and dangers of the frontier of his day – not for profit, not for glory, but for service to his fellow [white] men and to his country.”
This, and not history, is what the statue preserves — the attitude that this Valley was a blank and virgin slate just waiting for the right [white] people to come. Apparently, we’re not ready to learn any different.
Sarah Hurlburt
Walla Walla