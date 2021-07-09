Kudos to Kathy Martuscelli for her gentle, humorous and classy calling out of one of the latest really poor letters to the editor.
She responded to a writer who engaged in a standard left/liberal/Democrat ad hominem litany of blather.
For me and others, like Kathy, who are by default attacked by the writer’s generalized litany of stereotypical insults, his words are personal and, in my view, hate speech.
The U-B letter policy prohibits personal attacks. I’m curious how the writer would explain how the emotional ad hominem offensive against people like Cathy and me aren’t personal. Maybe the writer or the U-B editorial staff can explain it in 200 words or less?
Richard Heinzman
Walla Walla