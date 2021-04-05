The main reason heard for Senate Bill 5038 was that some attendees at demonstrations or rallies felt intimidated by those openly carrying a firearm. Then why is a legally secured and out-of-sight firearm in a vehicle included, the owner of which would be charged with a gross misdemeanor?
That question was asked of all senators who sponsored SB 5038 because that language is included in the bill: ubne.ws/sb5038.
Interestingly, none of the sponsors — all of whom represent districts in the Puget Sound area — responded to that question. Too busy? Asked by a non-constituent? Or can’t justify it?
Jim Davison
Waitsburg