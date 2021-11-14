The Nov. 5 U-B article informed readers concerning the final decision of the “independent commission” to increase the monthly salaries from $400 to $1,000 for the Walla Walla City Council and $500 to $1,500 a month for the mayor. However, the article failed to mention how the independent commission was formed.
Each member of the Salary Commission was selected by the mayor and ultimately approved by the City Council for the sole purpose of reviewing and approving a salary increase if deemed appropriate. The independent commission had no other purpose.
The City Council had two ways of approving an salary increase for themselves. The Council either could do it themselves in open session or select an independent commission. Doing it in open session often causes more open discussion and citizen inquiry. Frequently, open session discussion causes consternation and counselors may lose supporters in the process; thus, it has not been a popular method.
Now that Council members will be receiving approximately $25.00 an hour and the Mayor will be compensated approximately $18.75 an hour for their labor as reported in the U-B, how much can be factored in for what was previously referred to as public service?
Jerry Cummins
Walla Walla
