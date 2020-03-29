The main idea driving President Trump resulted from his failures as a businessman.
Trump was bankrupted near the end of the 20th century. His major businesses entirely collapsed including his gambling casinos. He tried in vain to borrow money to re-establish his position in the business world.
Banks in the United States and Western Europe refused to loan him money. He was considered too great a risk.
Finally, after 2005, Trump was rescued from financial ruin. Banks and wealthy individuals in Eastern Europe, including Russia, began to loan him large sums of money. He has refused to disclose how much money he still owes.
Trump’s strategy is to indirectly help Russia with its plans to weaken and divide the United States and the NATO countries of Western Europe. For example: He rarely has a good word to say about any of our allies or most of the American people.
Trump believes Russia will be eternally grateful to him if NATO collapses while America continues to divide against itself.
And that is the reason behind all of Trump’s actions.
Everything rides on the coming election. If Trump loses this election, his financial world will again collapse, and jail time will beckon.
The real question facing Americans is, how important is our republic? Is our republic worth defending against Donald Trump and his followers?
L. Robert Evans
College Place