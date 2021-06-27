It's amazing to witness how far humans will go to acquire and maintain power. A known fact throughout history, yes, but to witness it now in a democracy wherein the power should dwell with the people, and the elected are there to govern.
Republican congressional leaders have abandoned GOP ideology, constitutional ideals and any semblance of humane morality just to keep their positions.
It's amazing to watch them lie so brazenly in an age of electronically preserved information. They spout words directly opposite to what they said years or even months ago, as if we can’t go check the footage. They engage in doublespeak through which they take their own sins and project them upon the opposition like, for example, calling a Democrat voter’s rights bill “voter suppression.”
It's amazing to watch how they will degrade themselves before an inept and buffoonish cult leader just because they fear that leader’s vast, under-educated army of deplorables.
Because they fear truth, Trumpublicans are the anti-science party, the anti-education party, the deniers and rewriters of history: College is now liberal indoctrination; Big Tech is somehow bad; (But they love those gadgets!) and the safe bubble of QAnon and Fox News is the new GOP reality.
It's amazing to witness.
Jeff Warner
Walla Walla