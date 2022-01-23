January 2: I shoveled 7 inches of packed snow off our driveway hill. That night a Umatilla County Emergency telephone call alerted me to stay home — high winds were causing white-out conditions, thus many roads were closed.
January 3: First thing, I got a text from Walla Walla County — 50% of the rural roads had major drifts; it would be best to stay home if at all possible.
I walked to the top of our hill. Gasped. Though much of the hillside was bare, a drift ran down the 200 feet of our driveway hill. A yardstick plunged into the drift showed it was 2½ feet deep. I puzzled, shoveled, quit and figured I’d just stay home till spring.
January 4, 5 and 7: Without being asked, my neighbor or one of his employees cleared snow with a tractor and front-end loader on our hill.
Our neighbors didn’t ask if we agree with them on issues. They didn’t wait for us to call and beg for help. They simply saw a need and neighbored.
Kudos to all who neighbor. And kudos to Lorne Blackman and Walla Walla Nursery. You spell neighbor generously.
Helen Heavirland
Milton-Freewater