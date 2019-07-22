The Walla Walla City Council will soon decide if Hayden Homes can build 372 single-family houses, including 84 tiny kit houses, on undeveloped farmland south of the Walla Walla city limits.
Reports prepared for Hayden Homes by PBS Engineering contain information that our elected officials should consider before making their decision on the Cottonwood Annexation.
Preliminary plats show that gently rolling farmland will be leveled, dramatically changing the landscape.
Traffic impact analysis shows no public transit service to the area. Traffic will enter into and out of the development onto Cottonwood Road, Kendall Road and Eagle Crest Drive through the Table Rock subdivision. Sidewalks on Cottonwood and Kendall are inadequate.
The intersection of Kendall Road and Valley Vista has inadequate sight distance to enter safely. Engineers recommend widening Cottonwood; completing sidewalks; improving bike lanes; installing left turn lanes at Howard and Abbot and Howard and Prospect; removing parking on Howard in front of Prospect Point Elementary School and making existing bike lanes narrower.
Hayden Homes does not use local labor, building materials or real estate agents.
Walla Walla is growing. Is this how we want to grow? Write to your elected officials with your concerns before the Aug. 12 deadline!
Jim McNett
Walla Walla